Consumer Goods and Retail
September 16, 2019 / 6:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

H&M's sales grow 8% in Q3 in local currencies

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday a rise in fiscal net third-quarter sales above market expectations and said summer collections had been well-received.

Net sales in the June-August period rose 12% to 62.6 billion crowns ($6.51 billion) from a year-earlier 55.8 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a rise to 61.9 billion crowns, according to data from Refinitiv.

In local currencies, sales growth was 8%.

$1 = 9.6170 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm

