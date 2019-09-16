H&M's sales grow 8% in Q3 in local currencies

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday a rise in fiscal net third-quarter sales above market expectations and said summer collections had been well-received.

Net sales in the June-August period rose 12% to 62.6 billion crowns ($6.51 billion) from a year-earlier 55.8 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a rise to 61.9 billion crowns, according to data from Refinitiv.

In local currencies, sales growth was 8%.