JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - PT HM Sampoerna, Indonesia’s largest cigarette maker, said on Friday first-half net income rose slightly from a year earlier.

January-June net income was 6.11 trillion rupiah ($425.04 million), compared with 6.05 trillion a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 14,375 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)