JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian cigarette maker PT HM Sampoerna’s first-quarter net income fell 7.9 percent from a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Net income for the first quarter was 3.03 trillion rupiah ($218.19 million), compared with 3.29 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 13,887 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy)