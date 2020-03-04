H&M launches B2B operation to offer smaller peers access to its supply chain

STOCKHOLM, March 4 (Reuters) - H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it would start offering other apparel companies access to its suppliers in a small scale business-to-business initiative named Treadler.

“Via Treadler, H&M Group will begin to offer access to its global supply chain as a service to external companies,” it said.

“Treadler will enable its clients to benefit from H&M Group’s expertise, long-term supplier partnerships and strategic sustainability work, thereby helping them to overcome initial business barriers and accelerate sustainable change,” it said.

It did not specify what it would get in return but developing new concepts and initiatives are part of the group’s strategy to drive growth.

H&M buys its products from suppliers, the bulk of which are in Asian countries such as China, Bangladesh and India.