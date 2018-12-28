Britain's HMV Retail could enter administration - Sky News

Dec 28 (Reuters) - HMV Retail Ltd, Britain’s biggest high-street music retailer, could enter administration for the second time in six years and cut 2,200 jobs, Sky News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sky News reported here that the company, which gave the Beatles one of their first big breaks, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators last week amid desperate last-ditch talks with suppliers.

HMV was rescued in 2013 when restructuring specialist Hilco bought it in a deal worth about 50 million pounds. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)