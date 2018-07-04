HNA chairman death likely an accident, French police say

MARSEILLE, France, July 4 (Reuters) - Witness accounts point to the death of HNA Group’s Wang Jian in southern France being an accident, police said on Wednesday.

“He stood on the edge of a sharp drop to get his family to take a picture of him and fell,” said lieutenant-colonel Hubert Meriaux of the Vaucluse gendarmerie force, adding that Wang fell 15 meters off a wall.

“Witness accounts point to a likely accident,” Meriaux said, adding that an autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of death. (Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Michel Rose)