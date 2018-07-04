FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

HNA chairman Wang died falling off wall in France - police source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Chinese HNA group chairman Wang Jian fell to his death while visiting the southern France village of Bonnieux on Tuesday, a French police source told Reuters.

Wang died after a 10 meter fall off a wall, the source said.

“He tried to climb a low wall to see the view and take pictures,” the source said. After failing a first time, Wang took a run up. “He fell over the top and dropped 10 meters.” (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing y Richard Lough)

