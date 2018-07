BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group said on Wednesday its Chairman Wang Jian died during a business trip to France on July 3 after a serious injury caused by a fall.

HNA said in a statement Wang, 57, fell down by accident and received medical treatment but did not recover and passed away. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)