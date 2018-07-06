FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 2:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's HNA Group says Chen to become sole chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group said on Friday co-founder Chen Feng will become its sole chairman after Co-Chairman Wang Jian died during a business trip in France this week.

Wang, regarded as the architect of $50 billion acquisition spree, died on July 3 in what local police said appeared to be an accidental fall from a wall while posing for a photograph.

HNA said in a statement that the group’s board had decided that Chen would assume the duties of Wang. Adam Tan will continue to serve as chief executive officer, it said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
