July 13, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Late HNA chairman's stake in conglomerate to go to China-based charity-Caixin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - Late HNA Group chairman Wang Jian’s 14.98 percent stake in the conglomerate will be donated to a China-based charity foundation that is already among the top shareholders of HNA, Caixin reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

Hainan Province Cihang Charity Foundation already controls a 22.75 percent in the conglomerate, Caixin said in its report.

Wang died in France on July 3 from what local police said appeared to be an accidental fall from a wall while posing for a photograph. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

