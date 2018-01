Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Friday the agreement to sell its UDC Finance unit to China’s HNA Group will not proceed after New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Office decided to block the deal in December.

The bank said in a statement that it would continue to assess its strategic options regarding the vehicle finance firm. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)