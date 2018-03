BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) President Wang Zuji said on Wednesday the bank had not recalled or rolled over loans to troubled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd.

“As long as the company’s credit worthiness is at a good level, we will continue to support,” Wang told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Se Young Lee Editing by Jacqueline Wong)