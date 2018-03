March 13 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group plans to sell its 25 percent stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, the timeshare business spun off last year from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Hilton Grand said in a statement that HNA had granted it the right to buy back up to 4.34 million shares owned by HNA. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)