AMSTERDAM, May 9 (Reuters) - British private equity firm I Squared Capital said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy TIP Trailer Services, a European and Canadian trailer leasing company, from Hong Kong’s HNA Group.

Terms were not dislosed. According to TIP’s annual report, the Amsterdam-headquartered company had sales of 517 million euros ($614 million) in 2017. ($1 = 0.8422 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)