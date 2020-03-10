Healthcare
HNA Group says will work to resolve liquidity risks amid a state of war

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group said on Tuesday that it would work to resolve its liquidity difficulties after concluding an internal meeting about business resumption amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The cash-strapped conglomerate will treat creditors and capital markets honestly and will not hide from any issues, said Gu Gang, HNA’s newly appointed executive chairman, who also leads a government-backed working group designed to address the company’s liquidity risks.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Stella Qiu, editing by Louise Heavens

