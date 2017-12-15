UPDATE 1-China's HNA says has repurchased some bonds, plans to buy back more

* HNA says finances are stronger than ever

* HNA says debt-to-equity ratio now at 59.5 pct (Adds background, more details)

By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group said on Friday it had repurchased some of its bonds and planned to buy back additional bonds in the future.

The acquisitive conglomerate said in a statement it had repurchased the bonds due to the impact of recent market fluctuations on the prices of some bonds, without providing further details about the repurchasing.

But it said it believed its finances were “stronger than ever” and added that its debt-to-equity ratio now stands at 59.5 percent, compared with 82 percent seven years ago.

The move comes amid concerns about rising financing costs at the indebted airline-to-property conglomerate.

HNA’s $50 billion worth of deal-making in the past two years has sparked intense scrutiny of its opaque ownership and use of leverage.

Pressure on HNA’s finances has risen after the Chinese government told major banks in June to review their credit exposure to HNA and a handful of other non-state companies.

HNA subsidiaries have issued 5 billion yuan ($755.6 million) in domestic commercial paper over the last month, all yielding around 7 percent - a level considered high by analysts. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)