ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group repeatedly provided false reporting of beneficial owners of the company’s former stake in duty free group Dufry, Swiss financial markets watchdog FINMA said on Wednesday, resulting in a “serious breach of disclosure obligations”.

HNA submitted six reports to the disclosure office of the SIX Swiss Exchange between April 2017 and February 2019 that were incorrect, FINMA said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)