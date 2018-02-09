HNA to will continue to be a significant investor in Deutsche Bank

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - HNA’s stake in Deutsche Bank through shares and financial instruments dipped to 9.2 percent from 9.9 percent as of Feb. 2, Deutsche Bank said on Friday.

But HNA “will continue to be a significant investor in Deutsche Bank”, a spokesman for HNA’s holding said.

The change announced on Friday is technical in nature, according to C-Quadrat, which oversees HNA’s holding. It said the level of voting rights in Germany’s largest lender could fluctuate “due to changes in direct holdings and financial instruments”.