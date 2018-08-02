FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 3:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's HNA Group announces management reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group announced on Thursday a management reshuffle including the appointment of a new chief investment officer for the group.

Current HNA Group Chief Executive Adam Tan has been named chairman of HNA International, a position previously held by late HNA Group chairman Wang Jian, HNA Group said in a statement. Dennis Chen will serve as HNA Group’s chief investment officer and executive chairman of HNA International.

“These changes will help us meet our commitment to refocus around our core aviation and tourism and logistics businesses,” HNA Group Chairman Chen Feng said in the statement. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

