July 30, 2018 / 1:56 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

China HNA Group's Qianhai Air to exit retail financial products business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - Qianhai Air & Shipping Exchange, part of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, said on Monday it will exit from its retail financial products business on July 30 to comply with a government order.

Qianhai, in a statement, said it will focus on airline asset trading and fintech and HNA Group will supervise the fund repayment for retail investors and guarantee all investment funds. (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

