July 5, 2018 / 3:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hifood Group slumps 11 pct, leading slide in shares of HNA's HK-listed units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares of jewellery maker Hifood Group Holdings, an indirect unit of HNA Group, fell 11 percent on Thursday to all-time lows, leading the slide in Hong Kong-listed stocks related to HNA whose co-chairman died in an accident two days ago.

The aviation-to-financial services conglomerate’s Co-Chairman Wang Jian died during a business trip in France on July 3 in what local police said appeared to be an accidental fall from a wall while posing for a photograph.

HNA Group’s logistics service unit CWT International Ltd dropped 5.5 percent to the lowest since April last year, Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group slid 3.7 percent, and HNA Technology was down 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
