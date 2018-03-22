FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 1:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's HNA Group clears $475 mln fuel bill - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group has paid a more than 3 billion yuan ($474.5 million) jet fuel bill, ending months of contentious discussions between the embattled aviation-to-financial services conglomerate and a state-run aviation fuel company, two persons with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

HNA settled the bill last week with a cash transfer to China National Aviation Fuel Group Ltd (CNAF), said one of the sources. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Matthew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates)

