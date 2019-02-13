Hochschild Mining shuts down Arcata mine in Peru

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gold and silver miner Hochschild Mining Plc has suspended operations at its Arcata precious metal mine in south west Peru, saying a low silver price had left it no choice but to halt production at the mine.

The company, which operates three mines in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina, said the mine would be on “full care and maintenance” status by the second quarter of 2019.

It said the decision was expected and was “disappointing” and that it would review market conditions for a potential restart of operations in the future. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)