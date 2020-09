Sept 7 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining cut its full-year production outlook on Monday, as its operations were impacted by ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions in Peru and Argentina.

The company, which operates two mines in Peru and one in Argentina, said it is targeting 2020 overall attributable production of 280,000-290,000 gold equivalent ounces or 24-25 million silver equivalent ounces. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)