Hochschild Mining's earnings drop on COVID-19-led mine closures

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining on Thursday posted a 21% drop in full-year core earnings as a run of pandemic-driven production roadblocks wiped out the boost from higher gold prices.

Hochschild, which operates two mines in southern Peru and one in Argentina, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell to $270.9 million from $343.3 million last year.