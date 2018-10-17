FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hochschild Mining raises annual production target

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc on Wednesday raised its annual gold output target, helped partly by a ramp-up of production at its Peruvian mine Pallancata.

The miner raised its full-year production target to 520,000 gold equivalent ounces from a prior forecast of 514,000 gold equivalent ounces.

The company also cut its full-year all-in sustaining cost target to $940-$970 per gold equivalent ounce, from $960-$990 per gold equivalent ounce. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

