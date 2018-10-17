Hochschild Mining raises annual production target

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc on Wednesday raised its annual gold output target, helped partly by a ramp-up of production at its Peruvian mine Pallancata.

The miner raised its full-year production target to 520,000 gold equivalent ounces from a prior forecast of 514,000 gold equivalent ounces.

The company also cut its full-year all-in sustaining cost target to $940-$970 per gold equivalent ounce, from $960-$990 per gold equivalent ounce. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)