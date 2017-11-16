Ducks claim another win over Bruins

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks were often outplayed by the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but they had goaltender John Gibson along with some timely scoring and that was enough to emerge with a 4-2 victory at Honda Center.

Despite being outshot 41-27, the Ducks (8-7-3) used goals from four players and Gibson’s 39 saves to claim their second win in seven games.

The Bruins (6-7-4) lost their fourth straight game and fell to 1-11-1 against the Ducks since the start of the 2009-10 season. The Ducks have won eight straight over Boston, including five in a row at home.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask (23 saves) dropped to 1-6-1 in his career against the Ducks and was overshadowed by Gibson, who made a couple of sensational glove saves and stoned Bruins center Riley Nash on a third-period breakaway.

Gibson improved to 3-0 when facing 40 or more shots in a game this season.

”There’s not a good team in the NHL that doesn’t have a good goalie,“ Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. ”We have a good one.

Ducks rookie right winger Kevin Roy, playing in his third NHL game after a recent call-up from AHL San Diego, scored his first career goal at 13:26 of the first period when he made his way to the front of the net and batted a loose puck out of the air and past Rask to make it 1-0.

Roy nearly scored earlier in the first period when he crashed the net and managed to get off a couple of shots that were deflected away by Rask.

“That’s how you have to score in the NHL -- get to the net when you can and try to find the puck,” Roy said. “I was fortunate there to get my stick on the puck and it went it. It was a thrill for sure. Something you always dream about.”

Roy became the third Duck to register his first NHL goal this season, an indication of how Carlyle has been forced to juggle his lineups with injuries to key players like center Ryan Getzlaf, center Ryan Kesler, right winger Patrick Eaves and defenseman Cam Fowler, among others.

Boston has also dealt with a rash of injuries and leaned on young players like 22-year-old right winger Danton Heinen, who made it 1-1 at 8:38 of the second period when he gathered a rebound on the side of the net, skated just around the crease and beat a sprawling Gibson with a beautiful backhand shot.

The Bruins, who skated five players with fewer than 24 games of NHL experience, outshot the Ducks 15-3 in the second but trailed 3-1 going into the third period because the Ducks scored two goals on just three shots during a span of less than five minutes.

First, defenseman Josh Manson picked up his first goal of the season at 14:24 after he gathered a loose puck near the boards before turning and snapping a shot that made its way past Rask after caroming off the skate of defenseman Zdeno Chara.

Then at 19:13, left winger Nick Ritchie capped a Ducks rush by skating to the front of the net, handling a crisp pass from onrushing center Antoine Vermette and slapping it past Rask for his second goal of the season.

“There were tough bounces,” Rask said. “I don’t want to evaluate that. I haven’t seen the video, but there were tough bounces from my part.”

It was a stunning chain of events considering how well the Bruins played during the period overall.

“Not much you can say other than we played a very good period of hockey and it didn’t go our way,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You can either keep plowing ahead or feel sorry for yourself. You have to keep playing. Our second period was excellent, just didn’t work out for us.”

The Ducks were just as perplexed by the strangeness of the second period. It was one of their worst of the season yet, when the teams skated off the ice, they were winning on the scoreboard.

“We didn’t play very well, that’s for sure,” said right winger Corey Perry, who finished with two assists. “I don’t think we had a shot until eight minutes left in the second. We found a way to score a goal and get another right after. It’s not the way we want to play, but we’ll take it.”

Anaheim center Derek Grant made it 4-1 when he deflected a shot off the stick of right winger Corey Perry past Rask at 2:35 of the third period. Boston right winger Noel Acciari beat Gibson for a goal with 22 seconds remaining to make it 4-2 Anaheim and cap the scoring.

The Ducks conclude a five-game homestand Sunday against Florida. The Bruins continue a four-game road trip Thursday night in Los Angeles against the Kings.

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci missed his 11th straight game (back) but could skate Thursday night at the Kings. ... Bruins LW Brad Marchand and LW Anders Bjork did not make the trip to California but could join the team later on the trip. ... Ducks C Hampus Lindholm (lower-body injury) was a scratch after being labeled a “game-time decision” following the morning skate. ... Ducks C Antoine Vermette suited up for his 1,000th NHL game, making him the 17th active NHL skater to achieve that milestone and the 313th in NHL history.