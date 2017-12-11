Preview: Hurricanes at Ducks

The Carolina Hurricanes remain in search of their first victory on their six-game road trip, which continues Monday against the Anaheim Ducks. Carolina is 0-1-2 on its trek after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision in Los Angeles on Saturday, and 0-2-3 in its last five overall away from home.

Elias Lindholm scored for the Hurricanes in the loss to the Kings, giving him four points in as many games, while Victor Rask has tallied in back-to-back contests for the first time this season. While Carolina has struggled on the road, Anaheim has been having difficulty everywhere it plays of late. The Ducks carry a four-game point streak into the finale of their three-game homestand on Monday but have recorded just one victory in that string (1-0-3). Anaheim’s stretch of four wins in five games in mid-November is a distant memory as the club has lost eight of its last 10 overall contests (2-4-4).

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (11-10-7): Cam Ward, who has been relegated to the backup role, figures to start against either Anaheim or Tuesday night in Vegas. The 33-year-old former Conn Smythe Trophy winner is 3-0-1 in his last five starts and is one victory shy of 300 for his career. Defenseman Justin Faulk, who has scored just one goal in 28 games after recording a career-high 17 last season, is mired in a seven-game point drought and needs one to reach 200 in the NHL.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (12-11-7): Rickard Rakell leads the injury-riddled team with eight goals but has gone five games without a tally. Corey Perry leads Anaheim with 22 points and is riding a four-game streak during which he has collected three goals and three assists, while Adam Henrique has begun his career with the Ducks with a five-game run that includes three tallies and three assists. Perry, the 32-year-old former Hart Trophy winner, scored his first power-play goal of the season on Dec. 2 against Nashville, leaving him two shy of 100 for his career.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano has been kept off the scoresheet in six straight games and remains one assist away from 200 in the NHL.

2. Carolina has been outscored in the second period 14-3 over its last eight games.

3. Anaheim, which is 1-0-1 on its homestand, begins a six-game road trip on Thursday and will not return to the Honda Center until Dec. 27 against Vegas.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Hurricanes 3