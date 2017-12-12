Shaw, Gibson lift Ducks over Hurricanes

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Logan Shaw scored the decisive goal and John Gibson recorded 28 saves as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 at Honda Center on Monday night.

The Ducks (13-11-7) celebrated Captain Ryan Getzlaf’s return to the lineup but saw Corey Perry leave in the first period with an apparent knee injury. Anaheim has notched points in five consecutive games and has won two of the past three.

The Hurricanes (11-11-7) went winless on their three-game California road trip, though they took both the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings to overtime. Carolina has one win in the past seven games.

Anaheim scored the winning goal, Shaw’s second of the season, at 1:52 of the third period for a 3-1 lead. Shaw fired to the blocker side of goalie Scott Darling, playing without his stick. Andy Welinski, appearing in his first NHL game, got the primary assist. Antoine Vermette contributed the secondary assist.

Carolina’s Justin Williams opened the scoring at 1:37 of the first period with his sixth goal. Getzlaf, playing his first shift after missing 19 games, lost a faceoff to Derek Ryan. Trevor van Riemsdyk fired the puck from the blue line, and Williams redirected the slap shot in the high slot, fooling Gibson.

The Ducks tied the game at 5:55 of the first, with Derek Grant scoring his sixth goal. Grant carried the puck across the blue line and dished to Shaw, who fired a wrister that trickled to the ice after hitting Darling’s left leg pad. Grant stretched to poke the puck over the goal line.

Anaheim went ahead 2-1 when Jakob Silfverberg got his seventh goal unassisted at 19:25 of the second period. Ducks center Andrew Cogliano chipped the puck out of his zone, and the Carolina defense muffed it. Silfverberg grabbed the loose puck, zoomed in and fired up and over Darling’s shoulder into the top corner.

The Hurricanes got a late goal from Victor Rask, his seventh, at 17:20 of the third period. Gibson saved a Van Riemsdyk slap shot from the point. As the puck sat in front, Skinner had a whack at it, but Rask put it in from the left side of the crease.

Darling finished with 20 saves.

NOTES: The Ducks scratched LW Nick Ritchie, D Korbinian Holzer and C Joseph Blandisi. Ritchie was hurt Friday against Minnesota. ... The Hurricanes scratched D Klas Dahlbeck and LW Phillip Di Giuseppe . ... The Ducks recalled D Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL) on Monday, and he was a plus-1 in his NHL debut vs. Carolina. ... Anaheim assigned RW Jared Boll, LW Kevin Roy and D Jaycob Megna to San Diego on Monday .