Preview: Flames at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks continue their season-opening four-game homestand when they face off against the Calgary Flames on Monday. Anaheim began the campaign by edging Arizona 5-4 on Thursday before dropping a 3-2 overtime decision against Philadelphia two nights later.

The Ducks have earned at least one point in each of their first two games for just the fourth time in franchise history despite being without a number of key players, including Ryan Kesler (hip), Patrick Eaves (lower body) and captain Ryan Getzlaf (lower body). Calgary bounced back from a season-opening shutout loss in Edmonton to roll past Winnipeg 6-3 on Saturday in its first game at home. Defenseman T.J. Brodie and Johnny Gaudreau each registered a four-point performance, with the former recording two goals - including one on the power play - and the latter tallying once. Gaudreau’s goal was the game-winner, putting him two away from matching his total from last season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Flames (Calgary), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-1-0): Calgary continues to await the debut of Jaromir Jagr, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract (plus performance bonuses), on Wednesday. The 45-year-old future Hall-of-Famer, who ranks second on the all-time scoring list with 1,914 points, has participated in only a handful of practices after not being on the ice since April 9 with Florida. Brodie is one-third of the way toward matching the total of six goals he recorded both last season and in 2015-16.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (1-0-1): Antoine Vermette registered his 500th career point in the overtime loss to the Flyers by scoring his first goal of the season. The 35-year-old center is expected to reach another milestone soon, as he is 16 away from 1,000 career games. Defenseman Cam Fowler recorded his fourth career short-handed goal on Saturday and first since Dec. 9, 2013 against the New York Islanders.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks also have been without Ds Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen, who both are recovering from shoulder surgery, while LW Nick Ritchie (lower body) sat out Saturday’s contest.

2. Calgary RW Kris Versteeg’s next point on the power play will be the 100th of his career.

3. Anaheim concludes its homestand Wednesday against the Islanders but returns to Honda Center for two more contests after visiting Colorado on Friday.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Ducks 2