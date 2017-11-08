Shore thing: Kings beat Ducks in OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Nick Shore scored in overtime, and Jonathan Quick recorded 33 saves as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday.

Shore’s winner, which came at 3:51 of the extra period, was his second goal of the season. He looked goaltender Ryan Miller off with Dustin Brown charging down the slot and scored on a rising wrist shot.

Los Angeles (11-2-2) killed five penalties, including a five-minute major, and scored one power-play goal in the game to win the special-teams battle. The Kings also had two apparent goals disallowed in the third period.

Brown and Anze Kopitar each had a goal and an assist in the win. Anaheim’s Rickard Rakell also notched a goal and an assist.

Anaheim (6-6-3) lost its seventh of nine Pacific Division games. The Ducks have now lost four in a row to division rivals.

Ducks No. 1 goalie John Gibson (30 saves on 33 shots) left at 13:07 of the third period after being struck with a teammate’s stick. Miller finished the game for Anaheim, stopping nine of 10 shots but taking the loss.

Anaheim opened the scoring on Jared Boll’s first goal of the year at 6:01 of the first period.

The Ducks made it 2-0 at 12:26 of the first period, Sami Vatanen’s first of the season as well. Vatanen’s goal came one second after a five-minute interference penalty on the Kings’ Kurtis MacDermid expired. MacDermid also received a game misconduct for his hit on Ondrej Kase, who did not return.

The Kings made it 2-1 at 16:58 of the first period when Kopitar scored his eighth goal.

Anaheim opened up a 3-1 lead on a slap shot from inside the blue line by Rakell at 14:52 of the second period, his sixth. Los Angeles challenged for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood.

The Kings closed to 3-2 with a goal by Adrian Kempe, his seventh of the year, at 19:01 of the middle period.

Los Angeles tied the game 3-3 on a power-play goal by Brown at 5:49 of the third period, his seventh. Alex Iafallo recorded his second assist of the game on the play.

NOTES: The Ducks confirmed on Tuesday that C Ryan Getzlaf had surgery to repair his cheek bone, injured against Carolina on Oct. 29. Getzlaf will be out for up to two months. ... Anaheim C Patrick Eaves, D Cam Fowler and C Ryan Kesler remain on injured reserve. ... The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer, D Jacob Megna and C Kalle Kossila. ... Los Angeles scratched C Nic Dowd and D Christian Folin. ... Kings LW Kyle Clifford, C Jeff Carter and RW Marian Gaborik remain on IR.