Shore thing: Kings beat Ducks in OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Two messages were broadcast in advance of the Anaheim Ducks facing the Los Angeles Kings for the first time this season on Tuesday night.

Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said that his team needed to “initiate, not retaliate” against the Kings. Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty said that hockey is “fun again” in the Kings’ new, more open style of play under coach John Stevens.

The game contradicted both statements with scrums, fierce checks and an illegal open-ice hit that knocked Anaheim’s Ondrej Kase face-first to the ice and out of the game before the Kings emerged with a 4-3 overtime win.

The teams combined for 51 penalty minutes, including a five-minute interference major and game misconduct for the Kings’ Kurtis MacDermid for the hit on Kase.

Nick Shore scored in overtime, and Jonathan Quick recorded 33 saves for Los Angeles. Prior to the Tuesday game, Anaheim had defeated Los Angeles in 14 of 20 tries.

Shore’s winner, which came at 3:51 of the extra period, was his second goal of the season. He looked goaltender Ryan Miller off with Dustin Brown charging down the slot and scored on a rising wrist shot.

Miller said, “It was an overcorrection on my part. I didn’t make the play on it.”

Shore said, “We had a two-on-one coming down the ice, and (Brown) made a really good play. We got the D and the goalie to bite, and we were fortunate it went in.”

Los Angeles (11-2-2) killed five penalties, including the five-minute major, and scored one power-play goal to win the special-teams battle. The Kings also had two apparent goals disallowed in the third period.

Brown and Anze Kopitar each had a goal and an assist. Anaheim’s Rickard Rakell also notched a goal and an assist.

Kopitar expressed satisfaction with his team’s battle-back attitude.

“There’s really no quit in here,” Kopitar said. “We get down two goals early, but it seemed like there was a sense of calmness on the bench. Nobody panicked, nobody was running around like a maniac. We just kept our cool, kept our composure and started plugging away.”

Anaheim (6-6-3) has won only one of four games against Pacific Division rivals this season.

Ducks No. 1 goalie John Gibson (30 saves on 33 shots) left at 13:07 of the third period after being inadvertently struck with the stick of Los Angeles’ Brooks Laich after his helmet was knocked off by a Doughty slap shot. Miller stopped nine of 10 shots in taking the loss.

“Our goaltending has been outstanding,” Anaheim assistant coach Trent Yawney said. “Going forward, we’re going to need both of them. It’s healthy for our team.”

Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin said: “(Miller) made a couple of big saves and gave us the chance to get into overtime.”

Anaheim opened the scoring on Jared Boll’s first goal of the year at 6:01 of the first period.

The Ducks made it 2-0 at 12:26 of the first period on defenseman Sami Vatanen’s first of the season. Vatanen’s goal came one second after MacDermid’s five-minute interference penalty expired.

The Kings made it 2-1 at 16:58 of the first period when Kopitar scored his eighth goal.

Anaheim opened up a 3-1 lead on a slap shot from inside the blue line by Rakell at 14:52 of the second period, his sixth. Los Angeles challenged for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood.

The Kings closed to 3-2 with a goal by Adrian Kempe, his seventh of the year, at 19:01 of the middle period.

Los Angeles tied the game 3-3 on a power-play goal by Brown at 5:49 of the third period, his seventh. Alex Iafallo recorded his second assist of the game on the play.

NOTES: The Ducks confirmed Tuesday that C Ryan Getzlaf had surgery to repair his cheekbone, injured against Carolina on Oct. 29. Getzlaf will be out for up to two months. ... Anaheim C Patrick Eaves, D Cam Fowler and C Ryan Kesler remain on injured reserve. ... The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer, D Jacob Megna and C Kalle Kossila. ... Los Angeles scratched C Nic Dowd and D Christian Folin. ... Kings LW Kyle Clifford, C Jeff Carter and RW Marian Gaborik remain on IR.