Preview: Wild at Ducks

Adam Henrique made quite a first impression in his first home game with Anaheim, scoring a pair of goals to help the Ducks snapped a three-game skid and win for just the second time in nine games. The Ducks look to build off their first shutout victory of the season when they continue a three-game homestand versus the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

An injury-ravaged lineup has put a drag on the offense of Anaheim, which suffered three shootout losses in its just-concluded six-game road trip and face another six-game trek following this homestand. “I didn’t even realize how many guys were injured,” said Henrique, who was acquired from New Jersey for defenseman Sami Vatanen at the end of last month. “But that’s certainly an exciting part of it, to think about what we can do when we’re healthy.” Minnesota had won four of six before surrendering four third-period goals in a 5-2 loss at Los Angeles -- a troubling trend for former Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau. “They don’t have that self-confidence that I think we had last year,” said Boudreau, in his second season with the Wild. “When our third periods came, they just knew they were going to win. Now every game has been a battle.”

ABOUT THE WILD: With Mikael Granlund -- a 26-goal scorer last season -- notching two points in his last six games, Boudreau opted to move him off the line with captain Mikko Koivu, who is mired in an 18-game goal drought and has been held off the scoresheet in five straight. Charlie Coyle will take the spot of Granlund, who will play alongside Eric Staal and Nino Niederreiter. Joel Eriksson Ek was recalled from Iowa after collecting three goals and four assists over the past seven games, joining center Tyler Ennis and Chris Stewart at practice.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (12-11-6): Anaheim was desperate for help due to the lengthy injury absences of its top two centers, captain Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler, and Henrique has delivered with two goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. “He’s a smart hockey player,” coach Randy Carlyle said. “You don’t have to tell him things more than once. He gets it. That’s a great asset. He’s got hockey sense and a hockey IQ that is up there.” Corey Perry, paired with Henrique, has two goals and four points in the past three games.

1. Perry has 18 goals and 36 points in 41 games versus Minnesota.

2. The Wild are 0-for-7 on the power play over the past four games.

3. Ducks D Hampus Lindholm (upper body) will sit out Friday’s game.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Wild 2