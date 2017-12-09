Wild’s Dumba scores winning goal in OT vs. Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild determined not to let history repeat itself after two periods Friday night in Anaheim.

They were up 2-1, as they had been in Los Angeles three nights earlier. They blew that lead and lost, 5-2. Friday night against the Ducks, the Wild again let the opponent back in the game. The Ducks tied things 2-2 late in the third period. But Minnesota prevailed in a dominating overtime, 3-2.

Matt Dumba scored the winning goal with 1:17 left in overtime and Devan Dubnyk registered 26 saves.

“I thought the reaction was so different than the Kings (game) reaction where we sort of went, ‘Ah, heck!’ We went right back out, and I thought we had a couple of good chances to score, and we pressured them for the rest of the game,” Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said. “As far as opportunities, I thought it was good, a good reaction.”

Boudreau explained the message he gave in the second intermission, telling his team, “It’s great that you can play right away right after the same situation. You get not only to redeem yourselves, but show what you’re really made of and go out there and do it. I thought it was a little unfortunate that they got the second goal, but we persevered in the end.”

For Minnesota (14-11-3), the win snapped a three-game road losing streak.

Anaheim (12-11-7) got 28 saves from John Gibson. The team had gained standings points in three straight games after winning at home Wednesday night. The Ducks have taken points in nine games going past 60 minutes, but they have not won in overtime this season.

“It’s frustrating. It feels like we’re too tentative,” Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler said. “We’re not getting our opportunities. We have to figure out a way to get scoring chances.”

Dumba got the game-winner at 3:43 of overtime, his third goal of the season. He took a pass from Charlie Coyle and deked across the slot to sweep the puck past Gibson.

“We’re just happy to get the win. You just have to be patient,” Dumba said. “You’re not trying to take too many risks right off the start. You’re just trying to stay patient, and tonight, it worked out.”

Anaheim opened the scoring at 9:17 of the first period on Kevin Roy’s fourth goal.

Roy skated off the right boards and fired a low wrist shot with Antoine Vermette screening Dubnyk, who got a piece to slow it down. But the puck trickled between his legs.

Ondrej Kase and Francois Beauchemin assisted on the goal, which came one second after an Anaheim power play expired.

Minnesota tied the score at 14:49 of the second period on Jason Zucker’s 14th goal of the season.

The Wild added a second goal two minutes later, at 16:58. Zack Mitchell scored his third of the season.

The Ducks tied the score 2-2 at 13:35 of the third period on Adam Henrique’s seventh goal of the season and third with Anaheim.

”For periods of the second period, we started to be too cute,“ Anaheim Coach Carlyle said. ”We allowed them to take control of the game, and it cost us two goals. In the third, we got back to our game and played more of a grind game.

“We’d like to take overtime and say that we should’ve handled the puck and managed the puck a little better. We can change more effectively too.”

The Wild complete their California road trip in San Jose on Sunday.

“We’ve still got a shot at winning the week, and that’s our goal,” Boudreau said. “If you keep winning the weeks, then eventually, you’re going to find yourself in the playoffs.”

NOTES: The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer, RW Jakob Silfverberg, and C Joseph Blandisi. Blandisi is day to day (upper body). He played two games for the Ducks after coming to the team with F Adam Henrique in a Nov. 30 trade. ... Silfverberg has missed five games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Ducks have six players on injured reserve, most recently D Hampus Lindholm (Dec. 4). ... The Wild scratched C Matt Cullen, D Gustav Olofsson, and D Jared Spurgeon. Spurgeon has missed five consecutive games with a groin strain. ... Minnesota recalled C Joel Eriksson Ek from Iowa (AHL) on Wednesday.