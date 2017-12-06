Preview: Senators at Ducks

The road has not been kind to the Ottawa Senators of late, but the club has been struggling regardless of where its games have taken place. Ottawa looks to turn things around Wednesday as it begins the California portion of its seven-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Senators are 1-2-0 on their trek and have lost five of their last six away from home after being shut out 5-0 in Winnipeg on Sunday. The setback dropped Ottawa to 1-7-1 overall since completing a sweep of Colorado on Nov. 11 in Stockholm. Anaheim is beginning a three-game homestand after finishing a 1-2-3 road trip with three straight setbacks, including a 4-3 shootout loss in Vegas on Tuesday. Corey Perry has scored in back-to-back games after recording two goals in his previous 25 contests while Adam Henrique has notched an assist in each of his three games with the Ducks since being acquired from New Jersey on Thursday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN5, RDS (Ottawa), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (9-10-6): Captain Erik Karlsson has been kept off the scoresheet in nine straight games after recording 17 points in his previous 10 contests. The 27-year-old Swedish defenseman has reached double digits in goals in each of his last six full seasons but has scored only one over his first 20 contests of 2017-18. Mark Stone, who leads the team in goals (14) and points (25), recorded a point in five consecutive games before Sunday’s shutout loss.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (11-11-6): The injury-riddled team could receive a boost Wednesday as Jakob Silfverberg may return from an upper-body ailment that has sidelined him for three games. The 27-year-old Swede, who set career highs with 23 goals and 49 points last season, notched a tally and two assists in two contests prior to getting hurt. Silfverberg’s next assist will be the 100th of his career while Andrew Cogliano, who has gone four games without a point, is one assist shy of 200 in the NHL.

OVERTIME

1. Senators C Derick Brassard is one point shy of 400 for his career while RW Alex Burrows needs one assist to reach 200 in the NHL.

2. Anaheim D Jaycob Megna was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and posted a minus-1 rating in 12 minutes, 58 seconds of ice time against the Golden Knights.

3. Ottawa has scored fewer than three goals in all but one of its last nine games - the lone victory in that span.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Senators 2