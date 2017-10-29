FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 30, 2017 / 1:03 AM / in 2 hours

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Sami Vatanen, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, made his season debut Saturday and blocked three shots in 17:12 of ice time.

C Rickard Rakell scored twice in Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Tampa Bay. Rakell took over the team lead with five.

G John Gibson stopped 31 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Tampa Bay.

D Hampus Lindholm scored with one-tenth of a second left in Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Tampa Bay. Lindholm was playing his third game of the season after recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. Lindholm tied Bobby Dollas for 10th place on the franchise list for games played by a defenseman (305).

C Ryan Getzlaf had three assists in Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Tampa Bay. Getzlaf leads the team with six assists despite playing only five games this season.


