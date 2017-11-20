Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Josh Manson scored on a breakaway at 18:57 of the first period, his second goal. Manson chipped the puck to center ice after blocking a shot at the Ducks’ blue line. He chased it down and flew into the Florida zone, Jonathan Huberdeau chasing. A skate fake, then a deke, put G Roberto Luongo down. Manson slid the puck into the open right side.

D Brandon Montour scored the decisive goal in the third period.

C Rickard Rakell made it 2-0 for the Ducks at 5:22 of the second period with his seventh goal. It came with the man advantage. Perry chipped a puck backhand off the boards to Chris Wagner, who advanced into the Florida zone and zipped a pass across the slot. Rakell swept it in under the crossbar from the hash marks.

G John Gibson posted 50 saves for the Ducks Sunday.