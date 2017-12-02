FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 3, 2017 / 4:41 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Brandon Montour returned after missing Wednesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues with an elbow injury.

RW Jakob Silfverberg was out with an upper-body injury suffered Wednesday.

F Adam Henrique made his debuts for the injured-riddled Ducks (11-11-4) after a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday for defenseman Sami Vatanen that also involved draft picks. Henrique, who had 14 points in 24 games for the Devils, produced a point his first time out with his new team.

D Antoine Vermette ended a 12-game goal drought with two Wednesday against the Blues in his first multi-goal game since March 2016.

