Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

D Jaycob Megna was recalled from San Diego of the AHL to take the spot of D Hampus Lindholm (upper-body injury) in the lineup. He finished a minus-1 in 12:58 of ice time Tuesday at Vegas.

D Jakob Silfverberg missed his third consecutive game Tuesday due to an upper-body injury.

RW Rickard Rakell, who leads the team with eight goals, returned to the starting lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury. He finished a minus-1 in 19:33 of ice time Tuesday at Vegas.

G John Gibson, who finished with 40 saves, stopped attempts by Jonathan Marchessault and James Neal in the shootout but was beaten by Alex Tuch to take a 4-3 loss Tuesday at Vegas.

D Hampus Lindholm flew home before the game because of an upper-body injury, and he could miss the team’s games this weekend. Lindholm sat out the first seven games of the season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and also missed a Nov. 15 game against Boston with a lower-body injury.

D Francois Beauchemin had a goal and an assist Tuesday in the Ducks’ 4-3 shootout loss at Vegas.