FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
HEALTH
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
Future of money
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
L.A. wildfire rages on
U.S.
L.A. wildfire rages on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 7, 2017 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Anaheim Ducks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Jaycob Megna was recalled from San Diego of the AHL to take the spot of D Hampus Lindholm (upper-body injury) in the lineup. He finished a minus-1 in 12:58 of ice time Tuesday at Vegas.

D Jakob Silfverberg missed his third consecutive game Tuesday due to an upper-body injury.

RW Rickard Rakell, who leads the team with eight goals, returned to the starting lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury. He finished a minus-1 in 19:33 of ice time Tuesday at Vegas.

G John Gibson, who finished with 40 saves, stopped attempts by Jonathan Marchessault and James Neal in the shootout but was beaten by Alex Tuch to take a 4-3 loss Tuesday at Vegas.

D Hampus Lindholm flew home before the game because of an upper-body injury, and he could miss the team’s games this weekend. Lindholm sat out the first seven games of the season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and also missed a Nov. 15 game against Boston with a lower-body injury.

D Francois Beauchemin had a goal and an assist Tuesday in the Ducks’ 4-3 shootout loss at Vegas.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.