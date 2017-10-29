Ducks shut down Lightning, Kucherov, Stamkos

TAMPA, Fla. -- Two nights after getting roasted in South Florida, the Anaheim Ducks moved further north to find a better fortune.

Rickard Rakell scored twice while Ryan Getzlaf had three assists to lift the Ducks to a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday. John Gibson stopped 31 shots for Anaheim, which lost 8-3 at Florida on Thursday.

The loss by Tampa Bay was the first in regulation to Anaheim since Dec. 9, 2006, going 8-0-5 during that span. The Lightning also lost for the first time at home this season after starting 6-0-0.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, who leads the NHL with 12 goals, and Steven Stamkos, who has a league-best 21 points, were held without a point for the first time this season.

The Ducks, who entered the game ranked 30th in the NHL on the power play with only two in 31 chances, took advantage of their chances on Saturday, cashing in twice in the second period to break opening a scoreless game.

Rakell scored his first of the game at 10:13 as he used a double screen to beat Peter Budaj (17 saves), making his second start of the season, to the near post for a 1-0 lead.

Brandon Montour gave Anaheim a two goal lead as he snapped off a wrist shot from the left circle at 16:55 for his fourth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay cut the deficit in half with 2:08 left in the second period as Chris Kunitz scored his second of the season, following up the play after Gibson robbed J.T. Brown with a stick save.

But any momentum the Lightning may have carried in to the intermission was erased when the Ducks took advantage of an Alex Killorn turnover in the offensive zone to allow Anaheim to transition back up ice before Hampus Lindholm scored with 0.1 seconds left on the clock to regain the two-goal lead heading in to the third period.

Rakell scored his second of the night, set up in the slot to put home a feed from Getzlaf at 8:59, shortly after the Lightning, which entered the game 38.5 percent on the power play at home this season, failed on their fourth man advantage of the night.

NOTES: Tampa Bay D Dan Girardi appeared in his 800th career NHL game. Lightning RW Ryan Callahan appeared in his 200th game with Tampa Bay. ... Anaheim D Hampus Lindholm tied Bobby Dollas for 10th place on the franchise list for games played by a defenseman (305). ... The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer, RW Jared Boll and G Reto Berra. ... Anaheim D Sami Vatanen, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, made his season debut.