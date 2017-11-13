Lightning clip Ducks for 4th in row

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- J.T. Brown scored the decisive goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Sunday night at Honda Center .

The Lightning (14-2-2) tallied once on the power play to complete their California sweep with their fourth win in a row while extending their road win streak to six games. Tampa Bay avenged a 4-3 loss to the Ducks at home on Oct. 28.

The Ducks (7-7-3) got spectacular goaltending from John Gibson in the 35-save loss. Anaheim has won only one of its last six games, with two overtime losses.

Tampa Bay went ahead 2-1 at 7:18 of the third on Brown’s first goal of the season. Ryan Callahan poked a puck free of the Anaheim defense behind the Ducks net. Chris Kunitz passed it to Brown in the left slot. He fired a wrist shot into the top corner past Gibson’s catching glove.

Neither team scored in the first period. The Lightning blitzed the Ducks with 17 shots and forced multiple turnovers. Gibson faced two breakaways.

Tampa Bay opened a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:12 of the second period when Vladislav Namestnikov scored his ninth of the season.

Steven Stamkos passed from the point to Nikita Kucherov at the right faceoff dot and Kucherov whipped a one-timer. Gibson came across in full splits to make a pad save. Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen failed to control on the clearing attempt, and Namestnikov swept the puck behind Gibson.

Most of the play in the second period centered around Gibson, who made 12 saves.

The Ducks tied the game 1-1 at 3:48 of the third period when Jakob Silfverberg got his fifth of the season. Andrew Cogliano threw the puck to the net off a failed Tampa Bay clearing pass. It glanced off Chris Wagner’s skate and his stick before bouncing to Silfverberg, who whipped it into the open left side of the net.

Anaheim appeared to tie the game on the power play at 10:48 of the third.

Defenseman Brandon Montour whipped a one-time shot that went under Vasilevskiy’s leg pad. A lengthy video review determined that the puck did not cross the goal line before Vasilevskiy scooped it with his catching glove.

NOTES: The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer, D Jaycob Megna, and G Ryan Miller. Miller left Thursday’s game versus Vancouver with a lower-body injury. ... Ducks G Reto Berra came off the bench in relief. He backed up John Gibson on Sunday . ... The Lightning scratched C Cedric Paquette, D Slater Koekkoek, and C Gabriel Dumont. ... Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle (803 games coached, 615 for Anaheim) passed Hall of Famer Art Ross for 38th place on the all-time games coached list. ... Former Anaheim players Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya enter the Hall of Fame Monday in Toronto.