Ducks shut down Lightning, Kucherov, Stamkos

TAMPA, Fla. -- Two nights after getting roasted in south Florida, the Anaheim Ducks moved farther north to find a better fortune.

Rickard Rakell scored twice and Ryan Getzlaf had three assists to lift the Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

John Gibson stopped 31 shots for Anaheim, which lost 8-3 at Florida on Thursday.

“When you get embarrassed like that, you want to come back with a strong effort,” Gibson said. “We knew we were playing a good team so I knew we definitely had to be on our game.”

The loss by Tampa Bay was the first in regulation to Anaheim since Dec. 9, 2006, going 8-0-5 during that span. The Lightning also lost for the first time at home this season after starting 6-0-0.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, who leads the NHL with 12 goals, and Steven Stamkos, who has a league-best 21 points, were held without a point for the first time this season.

”With those players they don’t like and they don’t want to be impeded,“ Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. ”They like the freedom to skate and you have to get inside and check them.

“The biggest thing is to keep them out of your zone and force them to play defense. That way they are 200 feet away from their net. We got Getzlaf and (Antione) Vermette’s line in a tandem against them and things went in our favor.”

The Ducks, who entered the game ranked 30th in the NHL on the power play with only two goals in 31 chances, took advantage of their opportunities, cashing in twice in the second period to break opening a scoreless game.

“We get power plays, do zero with them and they didn’t even generate momentum for us,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They get two power plays and scored on both of them.”

Rakell scored his first of the game at 10:13 as he used a double screen to beat Peter Budaj (17 saves), making his second start of the season, to the near post for a 1-0 lead.

Brandon Montour gave Anaheim a two-goal lead as he snapped off a wrist shot from the left circle at 16:55 for his fourth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay cut the deficit in half with 2:08 left in the second period as Chris Kunitz scored his second goal of the season, following up the play after Gibson robbed J.T. Brown with a stick save.

But any momentum the Lightning may have carried into intermission was erased when the Ducks took advantage of an Alex Killorn turnover in the offensive zone to allow Anaheim to transition back up ice before Hampus Lindholm scored with 0.1 of a second left to regain the two-goal lead heading in to the third period.

“It hurt, we had a lot of momentum there coming back and creating that goal at the end of the period,” Stamkos said. “We have to go in to the third down one, that’s a killer.”

Rakell scored his second of the night, set up in the slot to put home a feed from Getzlaf at 8:59, shortly after the Lightning, which entered the game 38.5 percent on the power play at home this season, failed on their fourth man advantage of the night.

“It was a bad hockey game,” Cooper said. “There were whistles, offsides, pucks out of play ... it was just, there was zero flow.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay D Dan Girardi appeared in his 800th career NHL game. ... Lightning RW Ryan Callahan appeared in his 200th game with Tampa Bay. ... Anaheim D Hampus Lindholm tied Bobby Dollas for 10th place on the franchise list for games played by a defenseman (305). ... The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer, RW Jared Boll and G Reto Berra. ... Anaheim D Sami Vatanen, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, made his season debut. ... Tampa Bay scratched D Andrej Sustr and C Gabriel Dumont.