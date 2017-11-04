Preview: Hurricanes at Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes continue their quest for a home victory when they host the struggling Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Arizona needed 12 games to notch their first win of 2017-18, an overtime triumph at Philadelphia on Monday, but has yet to emerge victorious at Gila River Arena, where it fell to 0-5-1 with Thursday’s 5-4 setback against Buffalo.

Clayton Keller was kept off the scoresheet in that loss, ending his seven-game point streak, but the NHL Rookie of the Month for October still leads the Coyotes in scoring with nine goals and 15 points. Carolina has dropped three straight contests (0-2-1) and five of its last six after falling 5-3 in Colorado on Thursday. Jeff Skinner failed to notch a point in the defeat but shares the team lead at nine with veteran Justin Williams, who has notched four assists during a three-game streak. Skinner also tops the Hurricanes with seven goals and is the only member of the club with more than one power-play tally (two).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (4-5-2): Carolina is expected to have a fourth prospect make his NHL debut on Saturday as Roland McKeown likely will be in the lineup versus Arizona. The 21-year-old defenseman, who was acquired from Los Angeles in February 2015, will join fellow blue-liner Haydn Fleury and centers Martin Necas and Janne Kuokkanen as players who have received their first taste of the big leagues in 2017-18. The Hurricanes registered a franchise road-record 60 shots against the Avalanche, with Elias Lindholm unleashing a game-high seven and Marcus Kruger being the only member of the team without one.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-12-1): With Niklas Hjalmarsson on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, fellow defenseman Dakota Mermis made his NHL debut on Thursday. The 23-year-old native of Illinois registered one shot and a minus-1 rating in 10 minutes, 7 seconds of ice time while paired with Alex Goligoski. Antti Raanta (lower body) was in the crease Thursday for the first time since Oct. 12 but was not at the top of his game as he allowed five goals on 31 shots.

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes assigned D Adam Clendening, who notched two assists in five games, to Tucson of the American Hockey League.

2. Williams’ lone goal this season came on the power play at Calgary on Oct. 19 and proved to be the game-winner.

3. Arizona has scored first in 10 of its 14 games this season.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Hurricanes 2