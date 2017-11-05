Keller, Stepan lift Coyotes to first home win

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- In 11 of their 15 games this season, the Arizona Coyotes scored first.

Saturday, they found a way to finish.

After a losing a lead late in regulation, Arizona scored twice in the shootout for a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at Gila River Arena, their first home win in seven tries.

”Well, it is nice,“ Coyotes coach Rich Tocchet said. ”We have some work in progress, but I thought the guys for the most part did a nice job. We just have to learn at the end to make that right play at the right time.

“I‘m happy we won, put it that way. We still have to learn from our mistakes.”

Arizona rookie Clayton Keller scored in regulation. Keller and Derek Stepan scored in the shootout after Coyotes’ left wing Max Domi hit the post twice in overtime.

Stepan scored on the Coyotes’ third shootout attempt, and goaltender Antti Raanta turned aside Derek Ryan’s last shot to secure the victory.

The Coyotes (2-12-1) won for the second time in four games after opening 0-10-1, their first victory coming in Philadelphia on Monday.

Keller scored his 10th goal midway through the second period for a 1-0 lead. Keller, the NHL rookie of the month for October, has 12 points in his last nine games and leads first-year players 16 points.

“It’s awesome,” Keller said. “We really battled hard tonight and finished strong. Antti made some big saves in the third and in overtime, so a lot of credit to him. Me and Steps (Stepan) were able to score in the shootout, a lot of credit like I said goes to Antti though.”

Keller joined Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin and John Tavares as the only NHL players with 10 goals or more.

Carolina center Jordan Staal forced overtime by scoring goal with 2:25 remaining in the third period. Sebastian Aho and Noah Hanifan assisted on Staal’s goal, his fourth.

”I thought we deserved one in the third,“ Carolina coach Bill Peters said. ”We had a lot of zone time and had some good looks. We were struggling to score, so it was nice to see one go in.?

Raanta had 35 saves in his first victory with the Coyotes after coming over in the offseason. He made his second straight start after missing nine games with a lower body injury.

“When you win a game you don’t feel anything, you feel great,” Raanta said.

“They had a good push in overtime. They had a couple of faceoff plays where they got good chances. Other than that I feel really good. I felt like I was dialed in and I felt like I was moving really good today, I was in the right place and was following the puck.”

Scott Darling made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (4-5-3), who are 1-4-2 in their last seven.

Carolina had won six of its last seven against Arizona and had not lost at Gila River Arena since Dec. 3, 2005

“We have to play like that for a full game or at least try to,” Staal said of the Hurricanes’ slow start. “The first two periods were just a track meet of giving away pucks and we started playing hockey again.”

Left wing Jeff Skinner, who leads the Hurricanes with seven goals, was wide on a penalty shot early in the second period after being hooked by defenseman Luke Schenn.

Keller tipped in a pass through the crease from center Brad Richardson at 11:32 of the second period for the game’s first goal after Richardson stole the puck in the Hurricanes’ zone.

NOTES: Hurricanes assistant general manager Rick Olczyk attended the game, with a placard that read “I Fight for Edzo” as the NHL promotes cancer awareness. Brother Ed Olczyk, a Hall of Famer, had surgery for colon cancer last month. ... Coyotes LW Anthony Duclair was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. He took 16 shifts against Buffalo on Thursday but he did not have a shot on goal or a penalty. Duclair has three goals and two assists in 11 games this season. ... D Roland McKeown was the fourth Hurricanes to player to make his NHL debut this season when he skated Saturday. ... Coyotes D Adam Clendening cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Tucson on Friday. Clendening, 25, had two assists in five games this season. He has four goals and 20 assists in 86 NHL games.