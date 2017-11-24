Preview: Kings at Coyotes

Los Angeles visits the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in a series which has seen the road team win six straight games, and the Kings will take any statistical advantage they can get. Los Angeles lost 2-1 to Winnipeg on Wednesday, falling to 2-6-1 in a stretch that has seen it score more than three goals only in the wins after a 10-2-1 start.

“We’ve just got to keep working as a group,” Los Angeles’ Tyler Toffoli, who has a team-leading 10 goals and two in his last three games, told reporters. “We’ve got to find it within and nobody’s going to help us. We’ve got to do it ourselves.” Kings coach John Stevens could be contemplating some lineup changes, telling reporters: “You have to be better or you have to be different. We are not going to throw out all the good things we have done earlier this season.” Arizona saw it’s season-high three-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-1 loss to San Jose on Wednesday, falling to 0-3-1 versus the Pacific Division and 0-8-2 against the Western Conference this season. Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta, who missed 10 games earlier this season with lower-body injuries, left Wednesday’s contest - his eighth straight start - with an upper-body injury.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE KINGS (12-8-2): Goaltender Jonathan Quick (9-8-1, 2.44 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) isn’t immune to Los Angeles’ woes as he’s riding a six-game losing streak, matching the worst stretch of his career, with an .899 SP during that span. Dustin Brown raced out of the blocks with eight goals and 10 assists in his first 18 games but has one assist over his last four contests. Anze Kopitar has a club-most 24 points but only one assist in three games since his 10-game point streak (three goals, nine assists) came to an end.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (5-16-3): Clayton Keller shares the rookie lead in goals (11) with Vancouver’s Brock Boeser but hasn’t scored in eight games while collecting three assists during that span. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (15 points, club-best 12 assists, team-worst minus-15) has a goal and three assists with a plus-1 rating in his last three games. Brandon Perlini has scored in consecutive games and boasts four of his six goals this season in the last seven contests.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes LW Anthony Duclair (even) is the only regular on the team who doesn’t have a minus rating.

2. Arizona allows an NHL-worst 3.67 goals per game.

3. The Coyotes won the final three meetings to claim last season’s series 3-2 with all games except an Arizona 5-3 victory decided by one goal.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Coyotes 2