Bratt, Devils fluster winless Coyotes

NEWARK, N.J. -- It wasn’t pretty. At times, it was downright ugly, and it was happening against a team having one of the most putrid beginnings to a season in NHL history.

But the short-handed New Jersey Devils, thanks mostly to the efforts of Taylor Hall, found a way to get two points Saturday night.

Hall had two goals and set up the winner late in regulation as the Devils did just enough to get past the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-3 at Prudential Center.

The Coyotes fell to 0-10-1, tying them with the 1943-44 New York Rangers for the worst start to a season in league history.

The Devils (8-2-0) were without captain Andy Greene, who was out of the lineup after the birth of his son earlier in the day, and forward Marcus Johansson, who suffered a lower-body injury during pregame warmups and could not play through it.

The Coyotes took advantage early, scoring on one of their four power-play chances in the first period and brought a 3-2 lead into the third period. But Hall tied the game early in the third with a power-play goal, then made a precise cross-ice pass to Jesper Bratt, who also had two assists, for the winner.

”We knew we didn’t have a great first period,“ Devils coach John Hynes said. ”We talked about guys digging in and staying in the battle and making sure we got ourselves going. I thought Taylor was one of those guys. He dragged his teammates along tonight and dragged his teammates into the battle. That’s what you want from a guy like him.

“He’s one of our best players. He’s a real important part of our team. He’s a very determined player. He wants to win. I would say this weekend with him, I think you saw a guy that has said he wants to win, and his actions are now backing up there’s a true commitment to win and not when it’s easy.”

Hall’s goals were his second and third of the season, although he has 10 assists in 10 games. Based on the way he had been playing so far this season, Devils goaltender Cory Schneider felt it was only a matter of time before Hall started scoring.

”He’s been great for us all year at creating chances,“ said Schneider, who made 34 saves in his first start since Oct. 19 due to a lower-body injury. ”It’s great to see it finally start to go in for him because he’s had some good looks and some good chances and just had some bad luck. Even when he wasn’t scoring, he was making plays, distributing, setting guys up for easy goals.

“Taylor’s been on fire lately. We’re a tough team to stop when he’s playing that way.”

After Christian Fischer gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead, Brian Gibbons answered with his team-leading fifth goal later in the first period. Gibbons scored on a penalty shot, deking to his backhand and sliding the puck past goaltender Louis Domingue, who stopped 21 shots in the loss.

Brendan Perlini and Clayton Keller put the Coyotes ahead in the second period -- Keller’s goal was his rookie-leading eighth this season -- and the Coyotes looked to be on the verge of a much-needed victory. The Devils were missing two key players and had played Friday while the Coyotes were rested, so they were in an excellent position.

But two power-play goals left the Coyotes searching for answers.

“That was the best second period that we played all year,” Keller said. “We were in their zone the whole game, we were playing our game, getting pucks deep and throwing it at the net. We got rewarded a few times so I think we played well. It sucks not winning, but we’ve got to stay positive.”

“I thought the guys played great,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “They deserved to win tonight. When things go bad, you get two calls against you and the Devils have a great power play. I thought (the Devils) were a little flat tonight and I thought we were the better team but they found a way to win and we didn‘t.”

The Devils were outplayed for most of the game but found a way to win, something that didn’t happen much in Hynes’ first two seasons as coach. If the Devils can make that a trend, their first playoff berth since 2012 could be in their future.

“Sometimes it’s not always gonna be pretty and sometimes it’s not always gonna be easy,” Hynes said, “but you have to be able to find a way to get points and keep yourself in the game and battle back and find a way to have success. I thought we were able to do that tonight.”

NOTES: Before the game the Devils traded G Scott Wedgewood to the Coyotes for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick. Wedgewood served as the Coyotes backup. ... Coyotes G Antti Raanta (lower body) missed his seventh straight game and is listed as day-to-day. ... Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed the final 4:34 of the third period, as he was in concussion protocol after a hit by C Blake Coleman. ... Devils C Marcus Johansson (lower body) is considered day-to-day. ... Devils RW Kyle Palmieri (lower body) missed his second straight game.