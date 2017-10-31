Arizona Coyotes - PlayerWatch

G Antti Raanta (lower-body injury) sat out his eighth straight game, forcing the Coyotes to recall backup Hunter Miska from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. Raanta is practicing with the club and could return to action when the Coyotes conclude their five-game road trip Tuesday night in Detroit.

G Hunter Miska was recalled from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners with G Antti Raanta (lower body) still sidelined Monday. Miska backed up G Scott Wedgewood on Monday.

G Scott Wedgewood (28 saves) picked up the win Monday at Philadelphia in his first start for the Coyotes after being acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in exchange for a fifth-round pick. He had not played an NHL game since March 27, 2016, and he had played in only one AHL game this season.

D Niklas Hjalmarsson had two assists Monday before he was lost to an undisclosed injury midway through the third period. Coach Rick Tocchet said Hjalmarsson is day-to-day.

D Alex Goligoski finished off a three-on-two by depositing a slick pass by Clayton Keller behind Flyers G Brian Elliott with 14.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Coyotes a 4-3 victory Monday. Goligoski also had an assist in Arizona’s first win.