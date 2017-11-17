FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2017 / 10:15 PM / in 2 hours

Arizona Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Chrstian Dvoark had a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 5-4 victory at Montreal. It was his second multi-point game of the season.

RW Tobias Rieder scored in Thursday’s 5-4 victory at Montreal.

RW Christian Fischer scored the game-winning goal with 9:50 remaining in Thursday’s 5-4 victory at Montreal. Fischer gave the Coyotes their third win of the season and first in regulation when he deflected a shot by Brendan Perlini.

C Derek Stepan scored an unassisted power-play goal in Thursday’s 5-4 victory at Montreal.

RW Brad Richardson scored in Thursday’s 5-4 victory at Montreal.

