Arizona Coyotes - PlayerWatch

G Antti Raanta stopped 33 shots in his return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury Saturday. The only save he didn’t make ended up being costly in a 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets. “Big mistake from me,” Raanta said. “That was the game-deciding goal. It’s tough to take. 1-0 is always tough to take. At least we kept fighting. We almost came back. We had good chances.”

D Jason Demers briefly went to the locker room with 16:48 left in the third period Saturday after apparently being hit in face before returning to the ice.