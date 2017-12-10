FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Coyotes - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 11, 2017 / 3:13 AM / in 2 hours

Arizona Coyotes - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Antti Raanta stopped 33 shots in his return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury Saturday. The only save he didn’t make ended up being costly in a 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets. “Big mistake from me,” Raanta said. “That was the game-deciding goal. It’s tough to take. 1-0 is always tough to take. At least we kept fighting. We almost came back. We had good chances.”

D Jason Demers briefly went to the locker room with 16:48 left in the third period Saturday after apparently being hit in face before returning to the ice.

