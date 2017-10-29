Blues show depth in victory over Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS -- Asked what the fourth line can bring to the St. Louis Blues, right winger Scottie Upshall answered, “Energy and reliability.”

On Saturday night, Upshall, Kyle Brodziak and Dmitirj Jaskin brought something else to the ice: scoring, and plenty of it.

The trio combined for two goals and five assists as St. Louis started a four-game homestand in Scottrade Center with a 4-1 decision over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Upshall led the parade with a goal and two assists, and Brodziak notched a goal and a helper. Jaskin kicked in two assists as the Blues upped their record to 9-2-1 and equaled the Los Angeles Kings’ 19 points for tops in the Western Conference.

For Upshall, the evening served as another reminder of why he’s glad he wound up back in St. Louis. After scoring 10 goals last year for the Blues, Upshall wound up in Vancouver’s training camp on a tryout agreement but was cut loose as it ended.

St. Louis signed him on Oct. 1 and he has played in 11 of its 12 games, supplying solid defense and the energy he brings to every team.

“It’s really nice to be back here with this group,” Upshall said. “I feel like there’s some unfinished business. I really feel like that’s why we’re playing the way we are right now -- the determination is there. Our compete level is there every night.”

Both the Blues and the Blue Jackets (7-4-0) were playing back-to-back nights, but St. Louis was on its game from the start. It logged the first five shots on net and hemmed Columbus in their zone for lengthy stretches.

That territorial advantage finally paid off at 19:26. Colton Parayko fired a shot that Joonas Korpisalo stopped but couldn’t corral. The puck trickled behind Korpisalo and Vladimir Sobotka arrived at the doorstep to poke it in for his first goal on the Blues’ 15th shot.

Then the fourth line chimed in. Upshall’s first goal came as the result of being in the right place at the right time. Joel Edmundson’s shot caromed off his skate and just inside the left post at 6:31 of the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Upshall and Brodziak set up Edmundson’s third goal at 1:29 of the third period. Brodziak fed Edmundson on the left side. Given plenty of room to pick a spot, Edmundson beat Korpisalo with a wrister to the stick side.

It was the 13th goal by a St. Louis defenseman in 12 games.

“We want to see him shoot,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said of Edmundson. “It’s no secret how you score goals in the NHL. You score goals when you shoot pucks.”

Matt Calvert’s third goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand put the Blue Jackets on the board at 6:21 of the period, but a bench minor 70 seconds later for too many men on the ice quashed their momentum. Brodziak basically ended the game’s competitive phase at 13:23 with his second goal, tapping in a rebound at the left post.

Goalie Jake Allen (6-2-1) stopped 36 shots for the win, including a few that will end up on the highlight reel. His first was a pad save at the right post to deny Cam Atkinson on a point-blank chance, and he also stoned Calvert on two Grade A chances with St. Louis on the power play.

“Some of the saves he made, I‘m not sure he saw the puck,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said of Allen. “I don’t think we had a lot of puck luck tonight, but they played better early on and grabbed momentum. The team that won tonight deserved to win.”

NOTES: St. Louis called up G Ville Husso from San Antonio of the AHL to back up starter Jake Allen. Backup Carter Hutton’s wife is due to give birth to their first child. Husso was 2-1-0 with a 2.69 GAA in three games for the Rampage. ... Columbus entered the game third in the NHL in shots per game at 36.5, having outshot nine of its first 10 opponents, but was outshot for the second time this season 42-37. ... The Blue Jackets scratched D Scott Harrington and LW Markus Hannikainen. Joining Hutton on the scratch list for the Blues were RW Chris Thorburn and D Nate Prosser.